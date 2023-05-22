Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) volume exceeds 0.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) stock priced at $6.65, up 8.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.185 and dropped to $6.27 before settling in for the closing price of $6.59. WEAV’s price has ranged from $2.91 to $6.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.40%. With a float of $61.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.95 million.

In an organization with 806 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.37, operating margin of -34.97, and the pretax margin is -34.92.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Weave Communications Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 28,386. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 5,353 shares at a rate of $5.30, taking the stock ownership to the 601,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec sold 2,500 for $5.31, making the entire transaction worth $13,267. This insider now owns 745,104 shares in total.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -35.00 while generating a return on equity of -50.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Weave Communications Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Weave Communications Inc.’s (WEAV) raw stochastic average was set at 98.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.15. However, in the short run, Weave Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.46. Second resistance stands at $7.78. The third major resistance level sits at $8.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.63.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 439.68 million, the company has a total of 66,721K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 142,120 K while annual income is -49,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39,570 K while its latest quarter income was -7,860 K.