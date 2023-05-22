Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.84 million

On May 19, 2023, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) opened at $69.17, lower -0.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.1185 and dropped to $68.77 before settling in for the closing price of $69.53. Price fluctuations for ZM have ranged from $60.45 to $124.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 96.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -92.40% at the time writing. With a float of $227.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.05, operating margin of +5.59, and the pretax margin is +5.67.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is 9.34%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 205,948. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,224 shares at a rate of $63.88, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 10,500 for $61.42, making the entire transaction worth $644,874. This insider now owns 29,119 shares in total.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +2.36 while generating a return on equity of 1.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.37% during the next five years compared to 66.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Looking closely at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s (ZM) raw stochastic average was set at 36.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.59. However, in the short run, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.07. Second resistance stands at $70.77. The third major resistance level sits at $71.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.37.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Key Stats

There are currently 293,836K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,393 M according to its annual income of 103,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,118 M and its income totaled -104,050 K.