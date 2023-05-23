0.97% percent quarterly performance for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $49.22, down -0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.58 and dropped to $48.53 before settling in for the closing price of $49.34. Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN has traded in a range of $32.63-$50.64.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 4.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.90%. With a float of $89.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.18, operating margin of +28.39, and the pretax margin is +23.29.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 101.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 566,917. In this transaction VP, Chief Procurement Officer of this company sold 11,696 shares at a rate of $48.47, taking the stock ownership to the 13,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s VP, Product Engr. & Tech Dev. sold 2,050 for $48.36, making the entire transaction worth $99,138. This insider now owns 13,827 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.54) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +19.18 while generating a return on equity of 70.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.11% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Looking closely at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 83.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.38. However, in the short run, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.58. Second resistance stands at $50.11. The third major resistance level sits at $50.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.48.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.46 billion has total of 91,055K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,769 M in contrast with the sum of 531,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 741,000 K and last quarter income was 170,000 K.