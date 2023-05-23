$1.89M in average volume shows that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) stock priced at $84.55, up 0.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.705 and dropped to $84.30 before settling in for the closing price of $84.73. LYV’s price has ranged from $64.25 to $99.66 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 120.90%. With a float of $155.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.34, operating margin of +4.20, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 7,800,000. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $78.00, taking the stock ownership to the 157,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director bought 13,740 for $73.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,006,867. This insider now owns 13,740 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Looking closely at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 95.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.70. However, in the short run, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.54. Second resistance stands at $86.32. The third major resistance level sits at $86.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.73.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.43 billion, the company has a total of 231,600K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,681 M while annual income is 149,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,127 M while its latest quarter income was -3,170 K.