$1.96M in average volume shows that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is heading in the right direction

On May 22, 2023, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) opened at $0.3249, higher 12.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.36 and dropped to $0.31 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for UP have ranged from $0.25 to $2.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -143.50% at the time writing. With a float of $221.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3005 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.68, operating margin of -22.33, and the pretax margin is -35.16.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wheels Up Experience Inc. is 7.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 283,897. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 273,504 shares at a rate of $1.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,777,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 152,327 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $171,414. This insider now owns 14,851,599 shares in total.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.14 while generating a return on equity of -113.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.37 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (UP) raw stochastic average was set at 8.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 172.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5315, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2093. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3741 in the near term. At $0.3921, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4241. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3241, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2921. The third support level lies at $0.2741 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Key Stats

There are currently 251,310K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 88.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,580 M according to its annual income of -555,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 351,810 K and its income totaled -100,870 K.