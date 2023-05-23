14.34% volatility in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) stock priced at $0.46, down -3.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.50 and dropped to $0.41 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. GMVD’s price has ranged from $0.34 to $41.30 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $11.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.97 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.11, operating margin of -500.29, and the pretax margin is -315.43.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is 23.09%, while institutional ownership is 19.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 218,280. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $0.73, taking the stock ownership to the 700,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 437,500 for $1.02, making the entire transaction worth $446,644. This insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in total.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -305.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -65.70

Technical Analysis of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

The latest stats from [G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, GMVD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.22 million was superior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s (GMVD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 219.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9076, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7667. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5093. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5496. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5993. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4193, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3696. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3293.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.55 million, the company has a total of 1,964K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,060 K while annual income is -14,760 K.