15.33% volatility in Yunji Inc. (YJ) last month: This is a red flag warning

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $0.20, up 4.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.248 and dropped to $0.185 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Over the past 52 weeks, YJ has traded in a range of $0.18-$1.19.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -29.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -207.30%. With a float of $95.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.85 million.

In an organization with 493 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.54, operating margin of -8.47, and the pretax margin is -9.23.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Yunji Inc. is 22.26%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -11.97 while generating a return on equity of -9.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -207.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yunji Inc.’s (YJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.34 million. That was better than the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Yunji Inc.’s (YJ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3507, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6432. However, in the short run, Yunji Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2321. Second resistance stands at $0.2715. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2951. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1691, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1455. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1061.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.23 million has total of 214,654K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 167,330 K in contrast with the sum of -20,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 37,310 K and last quarter income was -5,130 K.