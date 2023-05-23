$194.10K in average volume shows that Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is heading in the right direction

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $0.74, up 17.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9399 and dropped to $0.7341 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Over the past 52 weeks, SURF has traded in a range of $0.56-$2.15.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 18.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.70%. With a float of $60.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.71, operating margin of -206.23, and the pretax margin is -211.95.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Surface Oncology Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 18,222. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 10,594 shares at a rate of $1.72, taking the stock ownership to the 99,906 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,980 for $1.72, making the entire transaction worth $10,286. This insider now owns 111,349 shares in total.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -211.95 while generating a return on equity of -59.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Surface Oncology Inc.’s (SURF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

Looking closely at Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Surface Oncology Inc.’s (SURF) raw stochastic average was set at 57.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6457, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9617. However, in the short run, Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9619. Second resistance stands at $1.0538. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1677. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7561, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6422. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5503.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.26 million has total of 60,717K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,000 K in contrast with the sum of -63,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -19,740 K.