2.93% volatility in ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 22, 2023, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) opened at $506.60, higher 0.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $517.09 and dropped to $506.17 before settling in for the closing price of $510.30. Price fluctuations for NOW have ranged from $337.00 to $521.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 30.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.00% at the time writing. With a float of $201.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.38 million.

In an organization with 20433 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.29, operating margin of +4.90, and the pretax margin is +5.51.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ServiceNow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 2,139,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,278 shares at a rate of $500.00, taking the stock ownership to the 8,734 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Digital Information Ofc sold 1,888 for $500.00, making the entire transaction worth $944,000. This insider now owns 14,121 shares in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.04) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +4.49 while generating a return on equity of 7.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.36% during the next five years compared to 34.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.15 million. That was better than the volume of 1.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.95.

During the past 100 days, ServiceNow Inc.’s (NOW) raw stochastic average was set at 96.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $456.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $428.81. However, in the short run, ServiceNow Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $516.93. Second resistance stands at $522.47. The third major resistance level sits at $527.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $506.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $500.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $495.09.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Key Stats

There are currently 203,740K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 104.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,245 M according to its annual income of 325,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,096 M and its income totaled 150,000 K.