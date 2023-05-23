20.72% percent quarterly performance for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 19, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) opened at $0.147, higher 4.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1599 and dropped to $0.1447 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for NVOS have ranged from $0.10 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -526.30% at the time writing. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.12 million.

The firm has a total of 115 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of -81.67, and the pretax margin is -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., NVOS], we can find that recorded value of 6.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 22.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 23.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 146.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1287, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4779. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1613. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1682. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1461, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1378. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1309.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

There are currently 144,258K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,740 K according to its annual income of -32,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -8,145 K and its income totaled -22,427 K.