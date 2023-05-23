$632.65K in average volume shows that Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) stock priced at $36.98, up 3.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.25 and dropped to $36.90 before settling in for the closing price of $36.88. SGRY’s price has ranged from $20.46 to $41.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 47.00%. With a float of $53.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.21 million.

The firm has a total of 9100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.12, operating margin of +14.09, and the pretax margin is +4.34.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Surgery Partners Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 261,105. In this transaction National Group President of this company sold 7,191 shares at a rate of $36.31, taking the stock ownership to the 74,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 7,674 for $34.26, making the entire transaction worth $262,911. This insider now owns 426,790 shares in total.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.15 while generating a return on equity of -3.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Surgery Partners Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Surgery Partners Inc., SGRY], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Surgery Partners Inc.’s (SGRY) raw stochastic average was set at 77.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.13. The third major resistance level sits at $40.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.97.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.84 billion, the company has a total of 126,477K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,539 M while annual income is -54,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 666,200 K while its latest quarter income was -24,900 K.