A look at Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

May 22, 2023, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) trading session started at the price of $1.00, that was -5.47% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.8495 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. A 52-week range for DBGI has been $0.71 – $22.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 88.30%. With a float of $5.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.75 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.58, operating margin of -114.47, and the pretax margin is -272.30.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digital Brands Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -272.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -102.71

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI], we can find that recorded value of 0.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1152, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4567. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0214. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1460. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2319. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8109, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7250. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6004.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

There are 1,528K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.92 million. As of now, sales total 13,970 K while income totals -38,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,380 K while its last quarter net income were -15,780 K.