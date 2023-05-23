A major move is in the offing as Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) market cap hits 89.80 million

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $1.32, up 13.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Over the past 52 weeks, REKR has traded in a range of $0.56-$3.05.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -2.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -150.40%. With a float of $47.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 267 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.09, operating margin of -255.77, and the pretax margin is -423.90.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Rekor Systems Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 523,804. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 243,902 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 6,089,591 shares.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -418.95 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -150.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Looking closely at Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2420, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2738. However, in the short run, Rekor Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5867. Second resistance stands at $1.6633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2433. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1667.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 89.80 million has total of 61,121K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,920 K in contrast with the sum of -83,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,550 K and last quarter income was -6,830 K.