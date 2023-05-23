A major move is in the offing as The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) market cap hits 1.29 billion

May 22, 2023, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) trading session started at the price of $21.93, that was -6.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.30 and dropped to $20.46 before settling in for the closing price of $24.42. A 52-week range for COCO has been $7.39 – $25.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -60.30%. With a float of $45.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 269 employees.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Vita Coco Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Vita Coco Company Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 101,695. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $12.71, taking the stock ownership to the 186,007 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $12.17, making the entire transaction worth $121,700. This insider now owns 685,252 shares in total.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

Looking closely at The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s (COCO) raw stochastic average was set at 82.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.21. However, in the short run, The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.01. Second resistance stands at $25.07. The third major resistance level sits at $26.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.33.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Key Stats

There are 56,247K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.29 billion. As of now, sales total 427,790 K while income totals 7,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 109,760 K while its last quarter net income were 6,710 K.