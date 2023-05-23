Aegon N.V. (AEG) volume exceeds 1.47 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $4.64, up 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.685 and dropped to $4.63 before settling in for the closing price of $4.63. Over the past 52 weeks, AEG has traded in a range of $3.76-$5.68.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -213.00%. With a float of $1.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.00 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19087 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -5.66 while generating a return on equity of -5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -213.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to -20.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.06 million, its volume of 1.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.69 in the near term. At $4.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.58.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.88 billion has total of 2,675,153K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,474 M in contrast with the sum of -1,510 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,165 M and last quarter income was -1,351 M.