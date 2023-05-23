Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.68, soaring 1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.92 and dropped to $10.635 before settling in for the closing price of $10.69. Within the past 52 weeks, AM’s price has moved between $8.56 and $11.61.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.70%. With a float of $321.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 586 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.35, operating margin of +54.66, and the pretax margin is +44.79.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 3,141,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,060,730 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $10.01, making the entire transaction worth $100,100. This insider now owns 79,373 shares in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +32.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.50% during the next five years compared to 122.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

The latest stats from [Antero Midstream Corporation, AM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.25 million was superior to 2.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 63.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.08. The third major resistance level sits at $11.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.38.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.14 billion based on 479,656K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 919,990 K and income totals 326,240 K. The company made 259,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 86,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.