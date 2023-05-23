Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) average volume reaches $1.82M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On May 22, 2023, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) opened at $216.86, higher 0.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $217.40 and dropped to $215.205 before settling in for the closing price of $216.18. Price fluctuations for ADP have ranged from $196.61 to $274.92 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.40% at the time writing. With a float of $410.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.86, operating margin of +23.05, and the pretax margin is +23.06.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Automatic Data Processing Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 330,000. In this transaction Corp. VP of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $220.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s Corporate VP sold 5,075 for $245.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,243,375. This insider now owns 32,950 shares in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.45) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +17.87 while generating a return on equity of 66.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.68% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Looking closely at Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.44.

During the past 100 days, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) raw stochastic average was set at 33.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $215.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $233.70. However, in the short run, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $217.55. Second resistance stands at $218.57. The third major resistance level sits at $219.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $215.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $214.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $213.16.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Key Stats

There are currently 413,123K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 89.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,498 M according to its annual income of 2,949 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,928 M and its income totaled 1,043 M.