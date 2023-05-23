AZEK (The AZEK Company Inc.) dropped -0.04 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 22, 2023, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) trading session started at the price of $24.48, that was -0.04% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.86 and dropped to $24.33 before settling in for the closing price of $24.45. A 52-week range for AZEK has been $15.12 – $30.26.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 16.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -18.10%. With a float of $146.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2182 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +10.50, and the pretax margin is +7.67.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The AZEK Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The AZEK Company Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 108.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 170,520,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000,000 shares at a rate of $24.36, taking the stock ownership to the 7,325,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 7,000,000 for $24.36, making the entire transaction worth $170,520,000. This insider now owns 7,326,090 shares in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 5.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 24.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Looking closely at The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) raw stochastic average was set at 44.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.42. However, in the short run, The AZEK Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.76. Second resistance stands at $25.07. The third major resistance level sits at $25.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.70.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Key Stats

There are 150,932K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.77 billion. As of now, sales total 1,356 M while income totals 75,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 377,690 K while its last quarter net income were 16,270 K.