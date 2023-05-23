BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) average volume reaches $922.02K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $7.13, up 16.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.42 and dropped to $7.05 before settling in for the closing price of $7.13. Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has traded in a range of $6.81-$21.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -76.80%. With a float of $69.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.14 million.

The firm has a total of 1500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.09, operating margin of -35.12, and the pretax margin is -49.96.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 2,156,087. In this transaction Director of this company sold 287,816 shares at a rate of $7.49, taking the stock ownership to the 35,858 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Services Officer sold 5,738 for $7.23, making the entire transaction worth $41,491. This insider now owns 67,294 shares in total.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -50.14 while generating a return on equity of -152.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (BIGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BigCommerce Holdings Inc., BIGC], we can find that recorded value of 1.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (BIGC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.29. The third major resistance level sits at $10.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.04.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 626.71 million has total of 74,550K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 279,080 K in contrast with the sum of -139,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 71,760 K and last quarter income was -22,120 K.