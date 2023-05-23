Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.50%

On May 22, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) opened at $1.13, higher 1.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Price fluctuations for BITF have ranged from $0.38 to $2.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 75.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -980.70% at the time writing. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.43 million.

In an organization with 150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.38, operating margin of -28.78, and the pretax margin is -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 16.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -980.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 79.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0384, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9906. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1733. Second resistance stands at $1.1967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0967. The third support level lies at $1.0733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are currently 218,275K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 342.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 142,430 K according to its annual income of -239,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,040 K and its income totaled -16,840 K.