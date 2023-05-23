Search
Sana Meer
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.50%

Analyst Insights

On May 22, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) opened at $1.13, higher 1.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Price fluctuations for BITF have ranged from $0.38 to $2.33 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 75.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -980.70% at the time writing. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.43 million.

In an organization with 150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.38, operating margin of -28.78, and the pretax margin is -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 16.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -980.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 79.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0384, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9906. However, in the short run, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1733. Second resistance stands at $1.1967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0967. The third support level lies at $1.0733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are currently 218,275K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 342.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 142,430 K according to its annual income of -239,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,040 K and its income totaled -16,840 K.

Newsletter

 

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 349,720 K

Steve Mayer -
Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.66, soaring 1.96% from the previous trading...
Read more

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is expecting 56.53% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
May 22, 2023, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) trading session started at the price of $121.18, that was -0.06% drop from the session before....
Read more

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.10%

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) stock priced at $19.34. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Subscribe

 

