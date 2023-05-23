BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is 10.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.29, soaring 13.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. Within the past 52 weeks, BKSY’s price has moved between $1.12 and $3.73.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 81.10%. With a float of $92.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.14 million.

In an organization with 259 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.39, operating margin of -132.44, and the pretax margin is -114.58.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 105,924. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 75,660 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 2,864,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,547 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,566. This insider now owns 882,775 shares in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -114.58 while generating a return on equity of -49.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 36.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3266, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6869. However, in the short run, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5233. Second resistance stands at $1.5867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2267. The third support level lies at $1.1633 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 198.74 million based on 139,333K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 65,350 K and income totals -74,170 K. The company made 18,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.