Can Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) hike of 13.22% in a week be considered a lucky break?

May 22, 2023, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) trading session started at the price of $17.01, that was 4.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.78 and dropped to $16.96 before settling in for the closing price of $16.95. A 52-week range for IAS has been $6.63 – $17.68.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 128.80%. With a float of $153.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 835 employees.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 172,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 11,500,000 shares at a rate of $15.00, taking the stock ownership to the 82,880,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 53,546 for $16.79, making the entire transaction worth $899,181. This insider now owns 55,039 shares in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) raw stochastic average was set at 98.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.96 in the near term. At $18.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.64. The third support level lies at $16.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Key Stats

There are 154,928K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.73 billion. As of now, sales total 408,350 K while income totals 15,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 106,090 K while its last quarter net income were 3,150 K.