Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (PEB) drop of -2.15% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

May 22, 2023, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) trading session started at the price of $14.05, that was -2.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.08 and dropped to $13.59 before settling in for the closing price of $13.95. A 52-week range for PEB has been $12.37 – $24.29.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 12.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 47.10%. With a float of $122.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.49 million.

In an organization with 58 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.25, operating margin of +7.10, and the pretax margin is -6.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 120.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 142,428. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 11,000 shares at a rate of $12.95, taking the stock ownership to the 1,122,102 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 3,000 for $13.22, making the entire transaction worth $39,660. This insider now owns 1,111,102 shares in total.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.42) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -6.27 while generating a return on equity of -2.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -22.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) raw stochastic average was set at 25.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.39. However, in the short run, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.96. Second resistance stands at $14.27. The third major resistance level sits at $14.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.29. The third support level lies at $12.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Key Stats

There are 123,114K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.69 billion. As of now, sales total 1,392 M while income totals -87,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 305,720 K while its last quarter net income were -22,930 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

