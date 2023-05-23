Can SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s (ICU) drop of -29.75% in a week be considered a lucky break?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.58, soaring 2.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.654 and dropped to $0.5546 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Within the past 52 weeks, ICU’s price has moved between $0.58 and $22.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -400.70%. With a float of $3.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.45 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is 80.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 5,248. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 55,582 shares.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -53.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Trading Performance Indicators

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.42 million. That was better than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s (ICU) raw stochastic average was set at 1.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 241.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8161, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4826. However, in the short run, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6628. Second resistance stands at $0.7081. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7622. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5634, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5093. The third support level lies at $0.4640 if the price breaches the second support level.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.85 million based on 13,447K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -23,010 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,262 K in sales during its previous quarter.