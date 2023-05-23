Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) volume exceeds 3.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 22, 2023, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) opened at $42.71, lower -0.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.10 and dropped to $42.28 before settling in for the closing price of $42.79. Price fluctuations for CARR have ranged from $33.10 to $49.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 119.60% at the time writing. With a float of $826.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $835.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.80, operating margin of +20.98, and the pretax margin is +21.02.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carrier Global Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 933,445. In this transaction Senior VP & CHRO of this company sold 20,538 shares at a rate of $45.45, taking the stock ownership to the 48,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s President, HVAC sold 213,353 for $45.30, making the entire transaction worth $9,665,446. This insider now owns 97,285 shares in total.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +17.31 while generating a return on equity of 48.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.07% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) saw its 5-day average volume 4.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) raw stochastic average was set at 24.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.93 in the near term. At $43.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.29.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Key Stats

There are currently 834,838K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,421 M according to its annual income of 3,534 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,273 M and its income totaled 373,000 K.