CDAY (Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.) climbed 3.01 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $61.67, soaring 3.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.65 and dropped to $61.35 before settling in for the closing price of $61.55. Within the past 52 weeks, CDAY’s price has moved between $43.23 and $79.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 13.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.30%. With a float of $152.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8526 employees.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 110.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 420,000. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 245,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 1,772 for $57.82, making the entire transaction worth $102,457. This insider now owns 123,797 shares in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.63% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 278.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Looking closely at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.35. However, in the short run, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.25. Second resistance stands at $65.10. The third major resistance level sits at $66.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.65.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.84 billion based on 153,077K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,246 M and income totals -73,400 K. The company made 370,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.

4.46% volatility in Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
May 22, 2023, Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) trading session started at the price of $36.63, that was 4.06% jump from the session before....
Read more

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) average volume reaches $6.38M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
On May 22, 2023, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) opened at $7.11, higher 5.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Investors must take note of BARK Inc.’s (BARK) performance last week, which was 16.82%.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) stock priced at $1.17, up 7.76% from the previous day...
Read more

