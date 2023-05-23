Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) posted a -0.81% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

May 22, 2023, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) trading session started at the price of $4.80, that was 1.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.92 and dropped to $4.78 before settling in for the closing price of $4.81. A 52-week range for CIM has been $4.76 – $10.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -9.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -202.90%. With a float of $228.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.47, operating margin of -25.58, and the pretax margin is -74.13.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Chimera Investment Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Chimera Investment Corporation is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -74.09 while generating a return on equity of -16.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -202.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to -24.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.95 million, its volume of 2.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.94 in the near term. At $5.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.66.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Key Stats

There are 232,096K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.17 billion. As of now, sales total 773,120 K while income totals -513,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 189,250 K while its last quarter net income were 57,370 K.