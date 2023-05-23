Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) with a beta value of 2.51 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.26, soaring 4.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $1.225 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Within the past 52 weeks, CCO’s price has moved between $0.91 and $2.14.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 78.00%. With a float of $474.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $498.74 million.

The firm has a total of 4700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of +11.68, and the pretax margin is -6.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 100.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 897,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 55,829,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $897,350. This insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 39.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO], we can find that recorded value of 2.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 27.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1684, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3930. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3383. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1967. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1683.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 612.24 million based on 482,843K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,481 M and income totals -96,600 K. The company made 545,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.