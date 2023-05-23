Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) last year’s performance of -0.18% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $95.35, down -0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.97 and dropped to $94.43 before settling in for the closing price of $95.19. Over the past 52 weeks, ED has traded in a range of $78.10-$102.21.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.10%. With a float of $345.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.90 million.

The firm has a total of 14319 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.05, operating margin of +16.69, and the pretax margin is +13.39.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Consolidated Edison Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 2,316. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 24 shares at a rate of $98.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s SVP & CFO bought 24 for $98.47, making the entire transaction worth $2,315. This insider now owns 44,261 shares in total.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.12% during the next five years compared to 2.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Consolidated Edison Inc.’s (ED) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Consolidated Edison Inc., ED], we can find that recorded value of 1.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s (ED) raw stochastic average was set at 54.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $95.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $96.56. The third major resistance level sits at $97.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $92.52.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.86 billion has total of 346,540K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,670 M in contrast with the sum of 1,660 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,403 M and last quarter income was 1,433 M.