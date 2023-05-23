DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) last year’s performance of 43.81% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 22, 2023, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) opened at $30.26, higher 4.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.25 and dropped to $30.26 before settling in for the closing price of $30.18. Price fluctuations for DV have ranged from $20.28 to $32.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.60% at the time writing. With a float of $163.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 348 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.20, operating margin of +13.65, and the pretax margin is +13.12.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 1,119,816. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $28.00, taking the stock ownership to the 55,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director sold 11,003 for $27.08, making the entire transaction worth $297,916. This insider now owns 179,071 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.56 while generating a return on equity of 5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Looking closely at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 94.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.88. However, in the short run, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.47. Second resistance stands at $33.35. The third major resistance level sits at $34.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.49.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

There are currently 166,288K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 452,420 K according to its annual income of 43,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 122,590 K and its income totaled 12,180 K.