E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -19.35%

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) stock priced at $0.255, down -12.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.265 and dropped to $0.1622 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. EJH’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $82.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -166.00%. With a float of $23.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 526 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.76

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6571, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.8742. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2659 in the near term. At $0.3169, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3687. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1631, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1113. The third support level lies at $0.0603 if the price breaches the second support level.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.22 million, the company has a total of 23,994K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,750 K while annual income is -5,430 K.

