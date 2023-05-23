Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.10, plunging -0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.33 and dropped to $22.905 before settling in for the closing price of $23.13. Within the past 52 weeks, EDR’s price has moved between $18.58 and $26.26.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 11.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 140.00%. With a float of $287.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.94 million.

In an organization with 11000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.72, operating margin of +13.20, and the pretax margin is -1.96.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 4,677,729. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 187,542 shares at a rate of $24.94, taking the stock ownership to the 1,910,595 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 300,000 for $24.66, making the entire transaction worth $7,399,380. This insider now owns 2,098,137 shares in total.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.00% during the next five years compared to 27.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.72 million. That was better than the volume of 2.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.47. However, in the short run, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.26. Second resistance stands at $23.51. The third major resistance level sits at $23.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.41.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.10 billion based on 703,114K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,268 M and income totals 129,130 K. The company made 1,597 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.