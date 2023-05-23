ENIC (Enel Chile S.A.) climbed 2.84 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 22, 2023, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) opened at $2.83, higher 2.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.965 and dropped to $2.83 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Price fluctuations for ENIC have ranged from $0.98 to $3.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 14.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -68.80% at the time writing. With a float of $496.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2140 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.58, operating margin of +20.64, and the pretax margin is +40.54.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $101.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $16.09) by $85.41. This company achieved a net margin of +28.59 while generating a return on equity of 34.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 39.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 23.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 292.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

Looking closely at Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) raw stochastic average was set at 80.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.10. However, in the short run, Enel Chile S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.97. Second resistance stands at $3.03. The third major resistance level sits at $3.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.70.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,383,331K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,452 M according to its annual income of 1,377 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,410 M and its income totaled 168,560 K.