Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -45.65% last month.

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) stock priced at $3.72, up 7.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.886 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.99. FRLN’s price has ranged from $2.75 to $16.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.80%. With a float of $4.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 152 employees.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$8.7 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -102.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -23.20, a number that is poised to hit -3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 59295.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s (FRLN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.74 in the near term. At $4.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. The third support level lies at $1.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.99 million, the company has a total of 4,353K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -88,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -22,999 K.