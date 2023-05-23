GDYN (Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.) climbed 5.13 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $8.42, up 5.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.95 and dropped to $8.40 before settling in for the closing price of $8.38. Over the past 52 weeks, GDYN has traded in a range of $8.00-$24.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -221.60%. With a float of $51.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.46 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3744 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 877,956. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 74,296 shares at a rate of $11.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,274,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 60,000 for $12.55, making the entire transaction worth $753,000. This insider now owns 648,709 shares in total.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s (GDYN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.43 million, its volume of 0.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s (GDYN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.04 in the near term. At $9.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.94.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 645.68 million has total of 74,897K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 310,480 K in contrast with the sum of -29,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,080 K and last quarter income was -7,970 K.