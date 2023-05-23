GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.35 million

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) stock priced at $79.35, down -0.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.4189 and dropped to $78.71 before settling in for the closing price of $79.34. GEHC’s price has ranged from $53.00 to $87.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.70%. With a float of $453.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 50000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.37, operating margin of +13.98, and the pretax margin is +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 56.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 5,487,379. In this transaction CEO, Imaging of this company sold 70,629 shares at a rate of $77.69, taking the stock ownership to the 63,796 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s Director bought 748 for $69.26, making the entire transaction worth $51,806. This insider now owns 1,272 shares in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.79 million, its volume of 2.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (GEHC) raw stochastic average was set at 74.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.43 in the near term. At $79.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.01.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.11 billion, the company has a total of 454,677K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,341 M while annual income is 1,916 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,707 M while its latest quarter income was 372,000 K.