Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.35% last month.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $5.65, down -2.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.665 and dropped to $5.48 before settling in for the closing price of $5.63. Over the past 52 weeks, GNW has traded in a range of $3.43-$6.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -30.70%. With a float of $470.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $492.30 million.

In an organization with 2500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 567,127. In this transaction President & CEO, Enact of this company sold 90,691 shares at a rate of $6.25, taking the stock ownership to the 258,579 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EVP, CFO & CIO sold 350,000 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $2,188,200. This insider now owns 782,023 shares in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 51.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. However, in the short run, Genworth Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.61. Second resistance stands at $5.73. The third major resistance level sits at $5.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.36. The third support level lies at $5.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.66 billion has total of 477,955K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,507 M in contrast with the sum of 609,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,854 M and last quarter income was 62,000 K.