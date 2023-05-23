Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) posted a 4.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

May 22, 2023, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) trading session started at the price of $5.90, that was 9.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.43 and dropped to $5.897 before settling in for the closing price of $5.84. A 52-week range for GETY has been $3.42 – $37.88.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 166.70%. With a float of $195.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.41, operating margin of +21.81, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Getty Images Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Getty Images Holdings Inc. is 68.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 289,917. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 47,372 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 29,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 572,706 for $7.91, making the entire transaction worth $4,531,615. This insider now owns 63,950,462 shares in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8.37 while generating a return on equity of -12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Looking closely at Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s (GETY) raw stochastic average was set at 61.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.26. However, in the short run, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.57. Second resistance stands at $6.77. The third major resistance level sits at $7.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.51.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Key Stats

There are 397,101K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.62 billion. As of now, sales total 926,240 K while income totals -77,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 235,640 K while its last quarter net income were 2,700 K.