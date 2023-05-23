Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) kicked off at the price of $0.25: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) stock priced at $0.2774, down -3.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2774 and dropped to $0.2463 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. HLGN’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $4.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.10%. With a float of $157.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 220 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -30.46, operating margin of -1114.76, and the pretax margin is -1040.04.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Heliogen Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 95. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 340 shares at a rate of $0.28, taking the stock ownership to the 2,672,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 153,069 for $0.29, making the entire transaction worth $44,390. This insider now owns 2,672,612 shares in total.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1032.65 while generating a return on equity of -84.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Heliogen Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

Looking closely at Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2645, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0456. However, in the short run, Heliogen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2715. Second resistance stands at $0.2900. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3026. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2404, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2278. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2093.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.35 million, the company has a total of 196,848K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,750 K while annual income is -142,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,940 K while its latest quarter income was -10,540 K.