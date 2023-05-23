Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) last year’s performance of -43.79% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) stock priced at $1.65, up 9.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.82 and dropped to $1.63 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. HYLN’s price has ranged from $1.22 to $4.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -56.80%. With a float of $121.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 250 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 31,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 56,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 1,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,990. This insider now owns 213,104 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 21.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 159.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.42 million, its volume of 1.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7958, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7220. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8767 in the near term. At $1.9433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4967.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 335.18 million, the company has a total of 180,829K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,110 K while annual income is -153,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 310 K while its latest quarter income was -28,830 K.