Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $1.93, up 6.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.93 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Over the past 52 weeks, IMMX has traded in a range of $0.68-$3.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.50%. With a float of $5.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.90 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Immix Biopharma Inc. is 13.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 5,225. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 5,200 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 907,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s CFO bought 5,200 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $4,888. This insider now owns 81,316 shares in total.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -52.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Immix Biopharma Inc.’s (IMMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.17 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Immix Biopharma Inc.’s (IMMX) raw stochastic average was set at 13.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9966, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8472. However, in the short run, Immix Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9033. Second resistance stands at $2.0567. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4967. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3433.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.62 million has total of 15,033K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -8,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,480 K.