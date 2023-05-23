Investors finally get a glimpse of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) volume hitting the figure of 1.06 million.

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) stock priced at $11.56, up 6.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.65 and dropped to $11.56 before settling in for the closing price of $11.56. DO’s price has ranged from $5.17 to $13.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -10.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 95.20%. With a float of $100.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.22, operating margin of -8.12, and the pretax margin is -12.55.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 122,516. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.25, taking the stock ownership to the 25,309 shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -12.27 while generating a return on equity of -14.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 76.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.77 in the near term. At $13.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.07. The third support level lies at $10.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.26 billion, the company has a total of 101,358K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 841,280 K while annual income is -103,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 232,020 K while its latest quarter income was 7,230 K.