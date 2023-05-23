Investors must take note of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) performance last week, which was -1.82%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.59, soaring 0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.64 and dropped to $1.58 before settling in for the closing price of $1.61. Within the past 52 weeks, APE’s price has moved between $0.65 and $10.50.

With a float of $971.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $974.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2787 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 23.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 1,600,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 146,202,848 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,000,000 for $1.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,610,000. This insider now owns 147,202,848 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -24.89.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Trading Performance Indicators

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 22.9 million, its volume of 5.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) raw stochastic average was set at 20.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Key Stats

Right now, sales total 3,911 M and income totals -973,600 K. The company made 954,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -235,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.