Investors must take note of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) performance last week, which was -28.24%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $0.168, down -8.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1698 and dropped to $0.15 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has traded in a range of $0.05-$1.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.00%. With a float of $16.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is 22.95%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Looking closely at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN), its last 5-days average volume was 4.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 195.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 181.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1451, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2678. However, in the short run, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1665. Second resistance stands at $0.1781. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1863. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1385. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1269.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.29 million has total of 43,713K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -14,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,152 K.