Investors must take note of Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) performance last week, which was 5.24%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.38, soaring 1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.44 and dropped to $6.3315 before settling in for the closing price of $6.34. Within the past 52 weeks, PSEC’s price has moved between $5.92 and $8.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.10%. With a float of $291.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $402.17 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.53%, while institutional ownership is 8.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 609,000. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $6.09, taking the stock ownership to the 72,699,542 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 100,000 for $6.28, making the entire transaction worth $628,000. This insider now owns 72,599,542 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 3.68% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.17.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.59 billion based on 402,169K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 710,900 K and income totals 582,580 K. The company made 215,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -89,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.