Investors must take note of Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) performance last week, which was 21.80%.

On May 22, 2023, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) opened at $51.15, higher 12.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.2473 and dropped to $51.10 before settling in for the closing price of $51.21. Price fluctuations for TWLO have ranged from $41.00 to $110.98 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 57.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.90% at the time writing. With a float of $173.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.40 million.

In an organization with 8156 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of -25.96, and the pretax margin is -32.50.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 349,211. In this transaction President, Data & Applications of this company sold 7,622 shares at a rate of $45.82, taking the stock ownership to the 431,662 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer, Secretary sold 1,977 for $45.49, making the entire transaction worth $89,934. This insider now owns 157,506 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -32.83 while generating a return on equity of -11.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Twilio Inc. (TWLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.73 million. That was better than the volume of 4.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 38.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.63. However, in the short run, Twilio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.27. Second resistance stands at $62.83. The third major resistance level sits at $67.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.54. The third support level lies at $45.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

There are currently 187,275K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,826 M according to its annual income of -1,256 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,007 M and its income totaled -342,140 K.