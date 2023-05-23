Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 132,200 K

Search
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.38, soaring 3.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.70 and dropped to $15.27 before settling in for the closing price of $15.06. Within the past 52 weeks, KW’s price has moved between $13.97 and $21.38.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -7.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -79.10%. With a float of $117.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 228 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.52, operating margin of +10.30, and the pretax margin is +25.57.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 380,786. In this transaction Director of this company sold 23,666 shares at a rate of $16.09, taking the stock ownership to the 23,934 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $18.15, making the entire transaction worth $635,250. This insider now owns 458,800 shares in total.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by -$0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +17.35 while generating a return on equity of 9.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.78% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) Trading Performance Indicators

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s (KW) raw stochastic average was set at 31.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.74 in the near term. At $15.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.88.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.18 billion based on 139,391K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 540,000 K and income totals 93,700 K. The company made 132,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.

