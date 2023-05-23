Last month’s performance of -4.05% for MP Materials Corp. (MP) is certainly impressive

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $21.75, up 2.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.0593 and dropped to $21.49 before settling in for the closing price of $21.27. Over the past 52 weeks, MP has traded in a range of $20.21-$42.84.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.30%. With a float of $145.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 486 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.76, operating margin of +62.14, and the pretax margin is +64.67.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 108,900. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $21.78, taking the stock ownership to the 29,476 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 10,000 for $21.21, making the entire transaction worth $212,100. This insider now owns 24,476 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 24.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 9.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.09 in the near term. At $22.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.22. The third support level lies at $20.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.03 billion has total of 177,621K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 527,510 K in contrast with the sum of 289,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 95,700 K and last quarter income was 37,450 K.