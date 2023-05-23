Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Last month’s performance of 4.89% for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is certainly impressive

Analyst Insights

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $7.30, up 0.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.475 and dropped to $7.21 before settling in for the closing price of $7.27. Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has traded in a range of $2.45-$8.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 112.20%. With a float of $200.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.95 million.

In an organization with 1504 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.06, operating margin of +5.77, and the pretax margin is -62.10.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 9.19%, while institutional ownership is 56.15%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -65.98 while generating a return on equity of -33.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.97 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 77.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. However, in the short run, Borr Drilling Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.45. Second resistance stands at $7.59. The third major resistance level sits at $7.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.06. The third support level lies at $6.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.67 billion has total of 152,495K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 443,800 K in contrast with the sum of -292,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 148,600 K and last quarter income was -21,300 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

2.94% volatility in Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.53, soaring 5.31% from the previous trading...
Read more

nCino Inc. (NCNO) average volume reaches $856.60K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
May 22, 2023, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) trading session started at the price of $25.58, that was 7.48% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors must take note of Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) performance last week, which was 21.80%.

Sana Meer -
On May 22, 2023, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) opened at $51.15, higher 12.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.