Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Amphenol Corporation (APH) to new highs

May 22, 2023, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) trading session started at the price of $75.74, that was 0.65% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.59 and dropped to $75.34 before settling in for the closing price of $75.80. A 52-week range for APH has been $61.67 – $82.86.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.10%. With a float of $591.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $595.10 million.

The firm has a total of 91000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.91, operating margin of +20.66, and the pretax margin is +19.55.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amphenol Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Amphenol Corporation is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 13,746,857. In this transaction President, ISS Division of this company sold 184,100 shares at a rate of $74.67, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s President, ISS Division sold 129,800 for $81.64, making the entire transaction worth $10,596,236. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.67) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.07 while generating a return on equity of 28.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.47% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amphenol Corporation (APH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amphenol Corporation, APH], we can find that recorded value of 2.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) raw stochastic average was set at 40.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $77.32. The third major resistance level sits at $78.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $74.31.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Key Stats

There are 595,319K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 45.62 billion. As of now, sales total 12,623 M while income totals 1,902 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,974 M while its last quarter net income were 439,200 K.